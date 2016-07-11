(Corrects in seventh paragraph to show prosecutors, not the
court, arrested the executive)
SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's environment
ministry said on Monday it will decide later this month whether
to cancel the certification of 32 vehicle models made by
Volkswagen group after the firm admitted to using
software to falsify some pollution tests
If the ministry decides to nullify the certification of the
affected models from Volkswagen, Audi and Bentley, they will be
suspended from sale in the country, the ministry said in a
statement.
Twenty-seven of the 32 models are currently offered in South
Korea, the ministry said.
Volkswagen alone saw its South Korean sales slump 33 percent
to 12,463 vehicles in the first half of this year from a year
earlier, after the firm in September admitted to using software
to falsify emissions tests on some diesel cars, spurring legal
action in the United States, Germany, South Korea and elsewhere.
A Volkswagen Korea spokeswoman declined to comment.
The ministry will hold a hearing on July 22, with a decision
expected after that.
Prosecutors last month arrested a Volkswagen AG local
executive as part of the widening probe.
About 4,400 Korean consumers also have filed a class action
lawsuit against Volkswagen and sister marque Audi demanding
compensation.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)