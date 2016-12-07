SEOUL Dec 7 South Korea's antitrust watchdog
said on Wednesday it will file criminal complaints against
several executives at Volkswagen AG's South Korean
unit and fine the company a record 37.3 billion won ($31.87
million) for false advertising over its vehicle emissions.
The fine, a record for false advertising in the Asian
country, indicates South Korean authorities are in no mood to
soften their particularly tough line on the German carmaker's
emissions-test cheating, having already suspended most of its
sales in the country since August.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it would ask
prosecutors to investigate Volkswagen's headquarters, its South
Korean unit and five former and current executives including
André Konsbruck, currently vice president of sales for the
Americas at Volkswagen unit Audi, and Audi's Head of Sales
Overseas Terence Bryce Johnsson.
The regulator said Volkswagen falsely advertised its cars as
environmentally friendly vehicles that met pollution standards,
although they were equipped with defeat devices designed to
deceive government tests.
