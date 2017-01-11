* Indictments mark end of SK probe into VW emissions scandal
* Comes after VW agreed $4.3 bln settlement in U.S.
* VW plans to plead guilty to criminal misconduct in U.S.
(Reflects prosecutor's confirmation, background)
SEOUL, Jan 11 South Korean prosecutors indicted
seven current and former executives and employees of Volkswagen
AG's local unit as well as one contractor for
alleged violation of the Clean Air Conservation Act and other
charges, the prosecutors' office said.
With the indictment, South Korean prosecutors wrapped up its
investigation into Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal that
began when the country's environment ministry filed a criminal
complaint against the head of automaker's local unit early last
year.
Those indicted include current executive at Audi Volkswagen
Korea Johannes Thammer, as well as former executives of the
Korean unit Trevor Hill and Park Dong-hoon, an official at the
Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office told Reuters.
A local spokeswoman for Volkswagen declined to comment.
The automaker said in September 2015 it had installed
software in hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to pass
exhaust emissions tests by making them appear cleaner than they
were on the road, and that as many as 11 million vehicles could
have similar software installed worldwide.
Volkswagen confirmed on Tuesday it had negotiated a $4.3
billion draft settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve its
diesel emissions troubles and that it plans to plead guilty to
criminal misconduct.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)