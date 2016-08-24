SEOUL Aug 24 Audi is recalling 1,534
A8 cars in South Korea due to a stalling problem, the transport
ministry said on Wednesday, adding it was the first country
where the German carmaker was recalling the model for such a
defect.
The Volkswagen division will expand the recall
to the United States and other countries, South Korea said, in
what would be a further blow to the German company reeling from
its emissions-test cheating scandal.
An Audi Volkswagen Korea spokeswoman confirmed it was the
first recall for such a defect but said she was not aware of any
plans to expand the recall to other countries.
South Korea, a major market for the A8, has sought to punish
Volkswagen aggressively following the scandal, suspending sales
of some Volkswagen, Audi and Bentley cars for allegedly forging
documents on emissions or noise-level tests.
The ministry said it had found a design problem in a coolant
control valve, which was causing the affected models to stall.
This is a "serious defect which hampers safe driving," the
ministry said in a statement.
An Audi spokesman in Germany said a magnetic valve near the
car's gearbox needed to be replaced and that there had been no
other recalls in other countries so far.
The model in question is the A8 4.2 FSI Quattro produced
between July 2010 and April 2012.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; additional reporting by Irene
Preisinger in Munich; editing by David Clarke)