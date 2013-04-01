(Corrects percentage in headline to 9 pct from 20 pct)
FRANKFURT, April 1 Volkswagen will
boost its global headcount to 600,000 by 2018 from 550,000 as
part of its aim to become the world's biggest carmaker, works
council chief Bernd Osterloh told a German newspaper.
"Volkswagen is growing, and is therefore continuing to hire
in production," daily Handelsblatt cited Osterloh as saying in
an excerpt of an interview to be published on Tuesday.
Volkswagen, which delivered around 9.1 million vehicles last
year, has said it hopes to replace Toyota Motor Corp as
the world's top-selling carmaker in 2018.
It is banking on growth abroad to offset weak demand for
cars in Europe and is working on plans to almost double
production capacity in China over the next five years.
Osterloh told Handelsblatt that Volkswagen would add new
staff "less in Europe, rather more in China". More than half of
Volkswagen's employees already are based outside its German home
market.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jane Baird)