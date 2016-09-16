* Bluechip stumbles: reut.rs/28ZI6Li
* VW vs European stocks: reut.rs/2ctQXaY
LONDON, Sept 16 Volkswagen shares remain mired well
below levels seen before its "dieselgate" emissions scandal broke 12 months ago,
and past crises at other blue-chip companies suggest it may take years before
prices recover.
The German automaker's shares are still down about 25 percent from levels
before its emissions-test cheating scandal became public as the persistent flow
of headlines on fines, costs and legal action has cut short any rallies.
In the latest development, the German states of Hesse and Baden-Wuerttemberg
said on Friday they would sue Volkswagen for damages.
Volkswagen shares fell 2.2 percent.
A year after it admitted using illegal software to rig diesel emissions
tests, Volkswagen has still to publish the results of an investigation into who
was responsible.
The company's balance sheet has weakened, analysts at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML), wrote in a note to clients, adding costs related to the
emissions scandal could well escalate beyond the 17.8 billion euros ($19.9
billion) that the broker currently estimates.
There are also risks in China, according to the analysts, who said the
benefit of a government tax cut on autos will fade in the second half of the
year, putting renewed pressure on Volkswagen's largest profit centre.
Annual revenue for the company is expected to fall for the first time since
2009, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and then remain flat the next year.
The shares are down 10 percent this year, compared with a 4 percent decline
in Germany's DAX.
Volkswagen shares have closely followed the path BP shares took in
the year following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. BP shares have yet to
recover those losses and are down 37 percent from levels before the incident. reut.rs/28ZI6Li
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Mark Potter)