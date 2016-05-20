BRIEF-Flight Centre Travel Group continues European expansion
* Agreed to acquire minority interest in 3mundi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOVER Germany May 20 German carmaker Volkswagen will announce a new strategy in mid-June, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters on Friday.
Europe's biggest carmaker has been working on a new strategy for its core autos business that it hopes will boost its profitability once it emerges from an emissions test-rigging scandal which plunged the carmaker into a 4.1 billion euro operating loss for 2015.
"We want to lead Volkswagen out of the company's most difficult situation ever and shape it into a mobility provider," Mueller said in a speech given to the auto maker's senior managers, the copy of the speech showed.
In his presentation, Mueller said that the new strategy will be presented in mid-June. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Tina Bellon)
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares