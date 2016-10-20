BERLIN Oct 20 Volkswagen's labour
leaders said they were still quite a bit away from an agreement
with management on cost cuts and strategy for the main autos
division.
"A collapse of the future pact continues to be possible
because we are still lacking essential commitments from the
company," leaders of Volkswagen's (VW) works council said in a
letter distributed to German staff on Thursday.
Labour bosses at Europe's largest carmaker want management
to agree to fixed targets and quotas for products, output and
investment as the two sides wrestle over a turnaround plan for
the core VW brand.
Talks between labour and management over the so-called
future pact will resume later on Thursday, after leaders have
briefed workers at a staff gathering in Wolfsburg.
