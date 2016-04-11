BERLIN, April 11 Volkswagen's top
management and works council agreed on Monday to draw up a
framework for future strategy of the core autos division.
Volkswagen (VW) and its labour leaders will develop packages
to secure factories in Germany, the carmaker said on Monday
after a meeting of the supervisory board's steering committee,
as it aims to contain the costs of its emissions scandal.
VW's labour bosses last week publicly clashed with the
carmaker's brand management, accusing it of betraying workers
and trying to use the scandal as a pretext for job cuts.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)