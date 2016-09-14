* HR chief eyes reduction in personnel, no details
* VW to present transformation plan details in Nov - CEO
* CEO says hopes to publish Jones Day findings in the autumn
(Adds comments from executives, detail and background)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 14 Volkswagen said on
Wednesday it hoped to reach a deal with labour leaders in coming
weeks that will set concrete targets for investments, products
and jobs as it repositions the business following its diesel
emissions scandal a year ago.
Volkswagen (VW) is under pressure to make cuts at high-cost
operations in Germany to fund a transformation involving greater
investment in electric cars and mobility services, while
grappling with billions in costs for its emissions scandal.
After a gathering of more than 20,000 workers at its
Wolfsburg plant on Wednesday, VW's management and works council
issued a statement saying they were preparing the core VW brand
- its Achilles' heel in recent years - for the future.
"I am confident that we can bring the negotiations about the
future pact to conclusion in the coming weeks," VW brand chief
Herbert Diess said. "That includes targeted investments and
decisions about new products."
Even before the emissions scandal, VW's namesake brand was
struggling with weak profit margins due to a proliferation of
models and parts. It is VW's biggest division by vehicle sales
and revenue, employing over 200,000 people worldwide, a third of
the group's global total, at over 30 factories excluding China.
"We are facing a tough fitness programme," VW human
resources chief Karlheinz Blessing said.
"That also includes a reduction in personnel, for instance
via early retirement," he added, without giving details.
Talks on the pact between VW brand executives and labour
bosses started in June when Wolfsburg-based VW announced its
group "Strategy 2025" plan. Details of that programme will be
presented in November, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.
The CEO said VW was still carrying out "intensive" work to
clarify the root causes of its emissions scandal and hoped to
publish results of an investigation led by U.S. law firm Jones
Day in the autumn.
"Then and only then will we have clarity and be able to
possibly draw further consequences," Mueller said.
