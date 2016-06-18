FRANKFURT, June 18 Volkswagen will
stop producing more than 40 car models in the coming years as
part of a new strategy by Europe's biggest automaker, German
newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Saturday.
Volkswagen (VW) said on Thursday it would invest billions of
euros in electric cars, ride-hailing and automated driving to
become a world leader in green transport by 2025 as it reshapes
its business following a diesel emissions scandal.
Citing company sources, Handelsblatt said the overhaul would
also involve ceasing production of more than 40 models.
Volkswagen currently makes about 340 car models across its
portfolio, which includes brands such as Audi, Skoda and Seat.
A Volkswagen spokesman said, however, the number of models
that would be discontinued had not been decided yet. "A decision
on how many models will be phased out or ceased has not been
taken yet," he said.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
Helen Popper)