FRANKFURT Feb 25 Volkswagen boss
Martin Winterkorn sees Andreas Renschler and Herbert Diess, who
are joining VW from rivals Daimler and BMW
respectively, among his potential successors, according to
German weekly magazine Stern.
"The decision about who will succeed me is not an easy one
for the supervisory board," Winterkorn, whose contract as chief
executive runs until 2016, was quoted as saying.
Both Renschler and Diess were in the running, the magazine
said on Wednesday.
"Both colleagues are managers who did good work in their
previous jobs, otherwise we would not have hired them,"
Winterkorn told the magazine, adding that internal candidates
were also regarded as potential leaders.
"A Volkswagen boss has to have a big affinity to our
products. He needs to be close to customers, and he needs to
have a relationship to dealers," the magazine quoted Winterkorn
as saying.
"And he has to have a certain level of social acceptance
within the company. Like always it depends on the personality,"
Winterkorn said. It also helps if the candidate is an engineer,
he added.
Asked whether he could imagine carrying on another four
years, Winterkorn said: "Who knows. My contract ends in 2016,
and it depends on the situation. Four years ago I could not have
imagined working until I am 69."
