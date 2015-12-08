(New throughout, updates number of cases, adds background and
comment from plaintiffs' attorney)
WASHINGTON Dec 8 More than 500 civil lawsuits
filed against Volkswagen AG over the use of software to evade
emissions limits will be heard by a federal judge in California,
a U.S. judicial panel responsible for consolidating related
lawsuits said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said the
cases will be heard by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in the
Northern District of California.
Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice had both urged
the panel to send the cases to Detroit, while plaintiffs'
lawyers from across the country suggested a range of venues,
from Illinois and Ohio to New Jersey and Massachusetts.
Ultimately, the panel decided to assign them to the Northern
District of California in San Francisco, where the first
Volkswagen case in the country was filed.
The panel noted that while the Volkswagen litigation is
"international in scope," nearly a fifth of the cases filed so
far were brought in California, while the California Air
Resources Board played a key role in uncovering VW's emissions
fraud in 482,000 2.0-liter VW cars.
The order will apply to more than 500 lawsuits that accuse
Volkswagen of equipping certain "clean diesel" models with
software that enabled them to cheat on emissions tests. The
panel deferred on deciding whether the consolidated litigation
should include several securities lawsuits against Volkswagen,
as well as a case in Montana that says owners of VW vehicles
should not be required to make payments on current loans.
Breyer, brother of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
and a member of the panel that made the decision, did not
participate in the deliberations.
Plaintiffs' lawyer Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol
Shapiro said he was pleased with the panel's selection, noting
that Breyer is experienced at handling complex consolidated
litigation "and will get the case moving quickly as it should."
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the German automaker
had received the order. "We will vigorously defend the company
in these cases," she said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington D.C. and Jessica
Dye in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)