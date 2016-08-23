FRANKFURT Aug 23 Volkswagen and two auto parts suppliers have reached an agreement in a contract dispute that has forced the carmaker to halt some production, German daily Hannoversche Allgemeine said on its website on Tuesday, citing no sources.

It said the parties had struck a long-term partnership deal, adding that some deliveries of parts were to resume as soon as possible.

VW and two Prevent DEV group suppliers held talks overnight to resolve a contract dispute that threatens to cost the carmaker thousands of vehicles in lost output this week and is seen affecting other automotive suppliers. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)