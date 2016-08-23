FRANKFURT Aug 23 Volkswagen and two
auto parts suppliers have reached an agreement in a contract
dispute that has forced the carmaker to halt some production,
German daily Hannoversche Allgemeine said on its website on
Tuesday, citing no sources.
It said the parties had struck a long-term partnership deal,
adding that some deliveries of parts were to resume as soon as
possible.
VW and two Prevent DEV group suppliers held talks overnight
to resolve a contract dispute that threatens to cost the
carmaker thousands of vehicles in lost output this week and is
seen affecting other automotive suppliers.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)