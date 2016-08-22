BERLIN Aug 22 The German Economy Ministry on
Monday urged Volkswagen and its suppliers to quickly
end a dispute that has prompted production delays at six plants
including at the car maker's main Wolfsburg factory.
"We assume and also expect the companies to solve the
sticking issues as soon as possible," Economy Ministry spokesman
Andreas Audretsch said during a regular government news
conference.
He added: "It is about thousands of jobs, which could be
affected by shorter work hours, and the responsibility to tackle
these problems constructively is very high."
