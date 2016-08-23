BERLIN Aug 23 Volkswagen and two of
its auto parts suppliers were pushing to resolve a contract
dispute early on Tuesday, spokespeople said, but had no progress
to report despite marathon talks as the conflict threatens to
cost the carmaker thousands of vehicles in lost output this
week.
More than 13 hours of top-level negotiations between VW and
the two suppliers, part of Wolfsburg-based Prevent DEV group,
failed to yield a breakthrough agreement, spokespeople for VW
and the suppliers said. But the two sides are continuing to seek
a solution, they said, without elaborating.
The dispute affected about 28,000 workers at six of VW's 10
German factories on Monday when the automaker halted production
of the top-selling Golf and Passat models, as well as assembly
of engines, gearboxes and emissions systems, due to suppliers'
refusal to deliver parts.
VW's supplier conflict poses a threat to the company's
profitability as it seeks to recover following its diesel
emissions test cheating scandal.
Analysts at UBS estimate that a one-week production halt at
VW's Wolfsburg headquarters would result in about 100 million
euros ($113 million) in lost gross profit, and could have
knock-on effects on other suppliers.
CarTrim, which makes seats, and ES Automobilguss, which
produces cast iron parts needed to make gearboxes, are seeking
compensation after saying they faced lost revenue running into
tens of millions of euros after VW cancelled a contract.
Europe's largest automaker has been trying to force the two
companies to resume deliveries, suggesting they could face fines
or even seizure of missing parts.
Lower Saxony Economy Minister Olaf Lies, a member of VW's
supervisory board, has said the dispute is hitting VW "at the
worst possible time". Whether VW management should face
questions for over-reliance on single suppliers needs to be
clarified, he added.
Some industry analysts were also critical of VW.
"A global player has based its entire production chain on a
mid-sized company," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the
Center of Automotive Research at the University of
Duisburg-Essen. "That is not only amateurish but also extremely
naive."
