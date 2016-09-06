LINZ, Austria, Sept 6 Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday he could not rule out further production delays due to problems with single suppliers.

Volkswagen has said it is reviewing its supplier and procurement strategy to avoid another dispute like the one that caused production slowdowns and even stoppages at six plants last month.

But Mueller told reporters in the Austrian city of Linz that he saw no need to change Volkswagen's cooperation with suppliers. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)