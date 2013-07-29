FRANKFURT, July 29 Volkswagen and
Suzuki Motor Corp have resumed talks about how to
resolve a dispute about a partnership deal, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
"There have been talks at board level," one of the people
familiar with the matter told Reuters, a sign that the frosty
relations between the two car makers may be thawing.
Both car makers had attempted to form an alliance two years
ago but talks stalled over disagreements.
Both car makers now see potential from continued
cooperation, but whether the dispute can be fully resolved
remains to be seen, the person further said.
Volkswagen and Suzuki declined to comment.
VW paid 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for a 20 percent
stake in Suzuki in January 2009, in a deal that was supposed to
give VW a strong foothold in the growing Indian market and
Suzuki access to fuel-saving technologies.
The alliance morphed into bitter mud-slinging in September
2011, when VW said Suzuki had broken their contract by deciding
to procure diesel engines from Fiat.
Suzuki for its part asked to buy back its stake, but
Volkswagen refused, leading both auto makers to head for an
arbitration process.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Marilyn Gerlach)