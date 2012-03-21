FRANKFURT, March 21 Volkswagen
suffered a legal defeat over its alleged brand infringement case
against estranged partner Suzuki, after the General
Court of the European Union ruled on Wednesday in favour of the
Japanese carmaker.
The ruling comes at a sensitive time since the two companies
are embroiled in a separate arbitration battle over whether
Volkswagen may be forced to divest its near-20 percent stake in
Suzuki, bought for 1.7 billion euros ($2.25 billion) as part of
a broad alliance agreed more than two years ago.
In 2004, Volkswagen contested an application granted by the
EU's Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market (OHIM) the
previous year that allowed Suzuki to use the vehicle nameplate
"SWIFT GTi" as a trademark for a derivative of its small car.
The court, the EU's second highest after the European Court
of Justice (ECJ), ruled VW claimed incorrectly the Suzuki
version could be confused with its own high-performance Golf
GTI, which it had trademarked in Germany and other international
markets.
The OHIM was right to conclude any "visual, phonetic or
conceptual similarity" was nullified by the Swift model name,
according to the court.
"Similarly, OHIM correctly held that the average consumer in
Sweden, Benelux, Germany, France, Italy and Austria would not
assume that all vehicles, parts and accessories come from the
same manufacturer simply on the basis of the combination of the
three letters 'gti', and accordingly any likelihood of confusion
was excluded," the court said in a statement.
A spokesman for VW said the German carmaker would review the
decision and potentially seek an appeal with the ECJ, while
Suzuki could not be reached for comment.
The 2009 alliance was originally struck to much fanfare,
since it was supposed to help resolve key strategic weaknesses
at both companies, such as VW's lack of small cars competitive
in emerging markets such as India and south-east Asia.
The two have since become bitter rivals as the deal
unravelled over cultural and business differences.
Suzuki now wants VW to surrender its stake -- VW's only
remaining benefit -- since this acts as a deterrent to other
carmakers looking to link with the Japanese company.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Hulmes)