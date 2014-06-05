By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 5 Volkswagen
and Suzuki Motor Corp are a step closer to resolving a
long-running dispute over their failed partnership after a
London-based court of arbitration wrapped up witness hearings,
paving the way for a verdict by the end of the year, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Suzuki filed for international arbitration in November 2011
after VW repeatedly refused to sell back a 19.9 percent stake in
the Japanese carmaker that it acquired in January 2010. VW paid
roughly 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the stake.
The London-based arbitration court is expected to issue a
ruling before the end of 2014 after witness examination
concluded two sources said, asking not to be identified because
the matter is confidential.
VW and Suzuki declined comment.
