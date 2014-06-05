* Court has wrapped up witness hearings -sources
* VW and Suzuki decline to comment
(Adds analyst and background)
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 5 Volkswagen
and Suzuki Motor Corp have moved a step closer to
resolving a long-running dispute over their failed partnership,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Suzuki filed for international arbitration in November 2011
after VW repeatedly refused to sell back a 19.9 percent stake in
the Japanese carmaker that it acquired in January 2010 for 1.7
billion euros ($2.3 billion) as part of a cooperation tie-up.
A London-based arbitration court has now wrapped up the
witness hearings and is expected to issue a ruling before the
end of the year, two sources told Reuters, asking not to be
identified because the matter is confidential.
It's the first development in the saga since Suzuki filed
for arbitration a week after terminating its accord with VW on
Nov. 18, 2011.
Both VW and Suzuki declined to comment on Thursday.
"I don't think it should take too long," Suzuki chairman
Osamu Suzuki told an earnings briefing in May. "I would like for
it to reach a conclusion soon in some way, but because it is
already under arbitration, we can't really say anything."
The two carmakers agreed their tie-up in December 2009,
pledging to cooperate on technology such as hybrid and electric
cars and on expanding in emerging economies such as India, where
Suzuki's venture partner Maruti Suzuki India is market
leader.
But after failure to agree on projects, Suzuki accused its
German partner of withholding hybrid technology it promised to
share as well as pushing plans to dominate the sector. VW, in
return, was upset about Suzuki buying diesel engines from Fiat
.
Europe's biggest automotive group is seeking to expand in
southeast Asian markets and has been working on a budget car for
China and other emerging markets, a project analysts expected VW
to bring about with Suzuki.
"Expectations for cooperation between VW and Suzuki are
close to zero after this long impasse," said Frankfurt-based
Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper. "Should both still find
a way to work together, it would be beneficial for VW."
