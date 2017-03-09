Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
BERLIN, March 9 Volkswagen has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to explore cooperation in India, sources close to the matter said, as the German carmaker takes a fresh attempt at conquering low-cost markets.
The MoU will enable both carmakers to deepen exchanges about technology, components and platforms and analyze the synergies that may follow a possible cooperation, one of three company sources said.
VW is discussing with its brands and potential partners ways to expand the product portfolio "with tailor-made solutions" in India, a spokesman said, reciting a previous statement.
"We confirm that we are in talks with VW for a potential alliance but an announcement will be made at an appropriate time," a spokesman for Tata said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Aditi Sha; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.