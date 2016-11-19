FRANKFURT Nov 19 Volkswagen does
not expect the German government to make tax demands to cover
revenue losses related to the carmaker's diesel scandal, a
company spokesman said on Saturday.
In Germany, motor vehicle taxes are tied to the volume of
carbon dioxide emissions, among other things.
VW, Europe's largest carmaker, has admitted using
emissions-cheating software in a scandal that tarnished its
image and left it facing billions of euros in fines and
settlements.
Last year, Volkswagen promised to make up for tax revenue
losses in Germany related to the wrong classification of
vehicles but it now expects the government to refrain from
seeking back taxes, the spokesman said, confirming a report in
the weekly Der Spiegel.
The finance ministry said the final amount of motor vehicle
tax could only be calculated when the regulatory authorities had
made their assessment and added that further steps in this case
are confidential under tax rules.
Germany's Federal Office for Motor Vehicles is still due to
publish a report on the results of new emission tests on
Volkswagen models.
Volkswagen and its labour unions on Friday agreed to cut
30,000 jobs at the core VW brand in exchange for a commitment to
avoid forced redundancies in Germany until 2025.
A senior German lawmaker on Saturday called for top
Volkswagen executives responsible for the diesel scandal to
return bonuses.
The German state of Lower Saxony, which owns 20 percent of
voting rights, as well as former chairman Ferdinand Piech should
press for bonus clawbacks, Michael Fuchs, a vice parliamentary
faction leader from the conservative CDU party, told
RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.
The Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on bonuses.
