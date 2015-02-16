DETROIT Feb 16 Volkswagen AG said
on Monday it had recognized a new group called the American
Council of Employees to represent workers at its auto assembly
plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in addition to the United Auto
Workers.
The ACE is an alternative to and has campaigned against the
UAW union, which a year ago this week lost an election to be the
sole representative of plant workers.
The ACE proved to an outside auditor it had achieved support
from at least 15 percent of the plant's hourly and salaried
workers, VW said. The UAW two months ago proved support from at
least 45 percent of hourly workers at the plant and also
represents workers there.
Neither the ACE nor UAW has collective bargaining rights for
workers at the plant.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Peter Cooney)