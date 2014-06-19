FRANKFURT, June 19 Volkswagen AG is
nearing a decision to pick its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant over
a site in Mexico to build a new seven-seater crossover vehicle
for the North American market, a German newspaper reported on
Thursday.
The state of Tennessee is offering tax breaks, staff
training, free land and infrastructure upgrades worth about $300
million in total, giving it a clear edge over Puebla, Mexico,
daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited company sources as
saying.
VW declined to comment.
Volkswagen unveiled plans in January to make a sport utility
vehicle tailored for the North American market to be launched in
2016.
The company said at the time the move was a sign of renewed
commitment to the market after a sales decline by its core VW
brand, which continues to achieve low U.S. quality scores.
Reuters in January cited a source familiar with the matter
as saying VW favoured the Tennessee factory over Mexico, where
VW makes the Golf compact.
U.S. deliveries of VW's core passenger-car brand fell 7
percent in 2013 as a push into competitive midsize cars lost
traction, and analysts have said it needs more models designed
for American consumers and manufactured competitively in the
region.
Group vehicle sales, also including Audi luxury models, fell
a further 4.6 percent in the United States in the first five
months of this year, the company said.
