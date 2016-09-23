By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 22 A worker group created as an
alternative to the United Auto Workers union at Volkswagen AG's
plant in Tennessee has failed to meet minimum
membership requirements under the German automaker's labor
policy, VW said on Thursday.
The UAW has been verified as representing at least 45
percent of workers at the plant, allowing the union members to
meet regularly with management.
The American Council of Employees (ACE) was formed on the
heels of a February 2014 election in which the UAW lost the
right to represent all of the plant's 1,500 workers. Emboldened
by the UAW's loss, a nucleus of anti-UAW workers who founded ACE
had visions of becoming the dominant worker representation group
at the plant.
On Thursday, VW announced that the ACE's membership among
the plant's workers had fallen below 15 percent, the threshold
for recognition by VW.
After the UAW loss in 2014, VW set up an unconventional
policy that would allow more than one worker group to represent
workers in plant affairs. This does not include the right to
collective bargaining for worker wages and benefits, as the UAW
has at U.S. plants of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .
The VW policy allows increasing levels of access to plant
management based on a group's support level.
The UAW first was recognized by VW in December 2014. ACE won
its recognition in February 2015.
Efforts to reach an attorney who has represented ACE workers
were not successful. The group's founding members are no longer
employed at the VW plant.
The UAW claims that it has support of a majority of VW
Chattanooga hourly plant workers. It has not attempted another
plant vote because, its leaders have said, it does not believe a
fair election could occur because of strong anti-union Tennessee
politicians and national lobbying groups that it says influenced
the February 2014 vote.
VW's Thursday announcement does not affect the UAW's effort
to represent a subset of about 165 workers at the Chattanooga
plant, including the right to collective bargaining.
In December 2015, that subset of skilled trades workers who
maintain plant machinery voted to join the UAW, but VW has
refused to bargain with them.
The National Labor Relations Board has sided with the UAW
several times and ordered VW to the negotiating table. Having
lost at the NLRB, VW earlier this month filed an appeal in
federal court.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Leslie Adler)