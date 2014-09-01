FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Thailand is set to approve the
construction of a Volkswagen factory near the port of Bangkok,
German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the
Thai investment authority BOI.
A decision from the authority could come as early as next
week, the paper said on Monday.
The investment, under Thailand's "Eco2" programme, would
secure tax and customs advantages for Volkswagen if it builds
fuel efficient cars, provided the factory produces more than
100,000 vehicles and comes on stream by 2019.
The paper cited senior BOI officials as saying Volkswagen
plans to export cars from Thailand.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment.
VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has repeatedly said
that his company needed to expand its presence in southeast Asia
if it is to achieve its goal of unseating Toyota as
global market leader.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Jan Schwartz, editing by David
Evans)