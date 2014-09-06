FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Volkswagen plans
to invest 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to build a new
manufacturing plant to produce fuel efficient cars in Thailand,
a German magazine said on Saturday.
The Thai government is expected to grant Volkswagen approval
for the plant on Tuesday, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported,
without citing sources.
The plant, which will build 1.4 litre petrol engine cars and
which could turn out up to 300,000 vehicles per year at full
capacity, is due to go on line by 2019, the magazine said,
adding that part of the production would be destined for other
markets in the region.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in April the
company had applied to build its first plant in Thailand,
seeking to take advantage of tax breaks that had already
attracted investment from Ford and General Motors.
Volkswagen already produces its Passat, Polo and Jetta
models in Malaysia in conjunction with a local partner, while a
new plant in Indonesia will take advantage of growing demand
there.
VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has repeatedly said
that his company needed to expand its presence in southeast Asia
if it is to achieve its goal of unseating Toyota as
global market leader.
(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Jan Schwartz, editing by David
Evans)