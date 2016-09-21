BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei plans transition to holding company structure and name change
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company
HANOVER, Sept 21 Volkswagen's truck and bus division is looking at Asia to expand its business, its head said on Wednesday, singling out the Indian market.
"We are currently looking at the issue of India," VW's trucks chief Andreas Renschler told journalists at a round table at the Hanover trucks show.
He added the unit was also considering steps to further expand in China, where VW subsidiary MAN already has a stake in local producer Sinotruk.
Renschler also said that his division had no current plans to list the business in a public offering. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
BRUSSELS, May 22 Malta let online gambling firms operate from the island across the European Union between at least 2012-2014 while failing to enforce its own rules on monitoring their computer servers, according to a former employee at Malta’s gaming regulator.