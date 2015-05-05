Hanover, Germany May 5 Volkswagen is creating a commercial vehicles group to align its truck divisions MAN and Scania, pushing its long-standing ambition to become Europe's largest truck manufacturer.

The new truck holding will coordinate strategy across the truck brands including purchasing, development and human resources, VW said on Tuesday, citing an agreement by the supervisory board.

VW's holding in Swedish truckmaker Scania will be transferred to the new Truck & Bus GmbH, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)