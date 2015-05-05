Hanover, Germany May 5 Volkswagen
is creating a commercial vehicles group to align its truck
divisions MAN and Scania, pushing its long-standing ambition to
become Europe's largest truck manufacturer.
The new truck holding will coordinate strategy across the
truck brands including purchasing, development and human
resources, VW said on Tuesday, citing an agreement by the
supervisory board.
VW's holding in Swedish truckmaker Scania will be
transferred to the new Truck & Bus GmbH, VW said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)