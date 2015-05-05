* VW announces new truck holding to align MAN, Scania
* CEO pays tribute to Piech, acknowledges challenges
* Piech's vision of multi-brand auto-group on show at AGM
(Adds board member comment on June strategy meeting)
By Andreas Cremer
HANOVER, Germany, May 5 Volkswagen
said it would try to find a new chairman quickly and announced a
long-planned tie-up of its truck brands, seeking to return the
focus to business following the carmaker's shock ouster of
former patriarch Ferdinand Piech.
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, who survived the public
showdown that triggered Piech's resignation last month, told
shareholders on Tuesday the group would tackle the trouble spots
that Piech complained about in provoking the leadership crisis.
"It is good that we have returned to calmer waters and that
we have clarity about our future direction," Winterkorn said at
Volkswagen's (VW) annual shareholder meeting. "We cannot and
must not stand still."
VW, Europe's biggest carmaker, is cutting costs at its
namesake car brand in a bid to improve profitability, while also
battling to revive its fortunes in North America and build a
trucks business to challenge sector leader Daimler.
Piech, who retains a stake in VW and has clashed with the
group about board appointments since his departure, did not
attend the shareholder meeting for the first time in more than
two decades.
Winterkorn said the supervisory board's steering committee
and board members were working hard to swiftly find a
replacement for former IG Metall union chief Berthold Huber, who
is acting as interim chairman.
However Stephan Weil, governor of Lower Saxony, VW's No. 2
stakeholder and Huber told reporters VW would not be over-hasty.
Weil declined to say whether the supervisory board had agreed a
roadmap for the search at its meeting on Monday.
Ulrich Hocker of Germany's DSW association of private
investors was keen for VW to move on.
"It's a disaster that's hurting the company," he said. While
hailing Piech's accomplishments, he condemned his public
criticisms of Winterkorn as "terribly unprofessional."
VW shares have fallen about 8 percent since the crisis
broke. They were down 0.9 percent to 228.6 euros at 1457 GMT.
In a bid to address a long-standing criticism of its set-up,
VW announced the creation of a truck holding company to combine
its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN and
Scania, aiming to boost synergies between them.
The automaker will hold a special meeting next month to
discuss further changes to its leadership structure, such as
possibly aligning individual brands more closely, a supervisory
board member told Reuters.
Winterkorn addressed VW's business challenges in his speech
to shareholders and paid tribute to Piech.
"The group and its people have much to thank Piech for," he
said. "We and I have tremendous respect for his lifetime
achievement."
Piech's vision of creating an all-encompassing automotive
group ranging from motorcycles and small city cars to 40-tonne
trucks was in full display at the Hanover exhibition centre
where almost 3,000 VW shareholders gathered.
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan and Mark Potter)