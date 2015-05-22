FRANKFURT May 22 Volkswagen will
realign production at its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands
MAN and Scania, sources said, as the group seeks to boost
synergies between the two truckmakers.
Plans by Europe's largest automaker to rearrange production
at MAN and Scania could cause MAN's workforce to
shrink, though there are no plans for outright dismissals,
sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Friday.
VW and MAN declined comment. Sweden-based Scania
didn't return calls seeking comment.
Wolfsburg-based VW is seeking to reduce costly overlaps in
production at MAN and Scania factories in Europe and the plans
could be finalized by as early as late May, the sources said.
Earlier this month, VW announced the creation of a truck
holding company to combine the two brands, in a bid to address a
long-standing criticism of its set-up.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Irene Preisinger and Johannes
Hellstrom; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)