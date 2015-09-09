(Refiled to give full name and title for Andreas Renschler in
BERLIN, Sept 9 Volkswagen has
announced the management line-up at its new trucks group, taking
another step towards its goal of becoming a global force in
truckmaking.
In May the company revealed plans to realise its
long-desired tie-up between its heavy-duty commercial vehicle
brands MAN SE and Scania to boost synergies between
them.
On Wednesday, VW said a nine-member so-called truck board
has been completed and will take up its duties two months after
a 12-member supervisory board was set up.
"We will bring the units closer together, intensify the
global presence and strengthen our brands," said Andreas
Renschler, chief executive of VW's new truck & bus holding
company.
Newly-appointed management board members include the chief
executives of MAN's Latin America business, its main truck
division and Swedish peer Scania, VW said.
Wolfsburg-based VW is currently overhauling its corporate
structure to improve its performance in foreign markets and
boost profitability.
Meanwhile the automaker has spent billions of euros over the
past decade on expanding stakes in MAN and Scania to meet a
long-standing goal of competing with truck market leaders
Daimler and Volvo.
But VW has yet to reap significant cost savings from the
combination. To beef up operations, MAN said in June it would
cut 1,800 jobs at its main truck division as part of a broader
reshuffle of production in Germany, Austria and Poland.
