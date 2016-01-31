FRANKFURT Jan 31 Volkswagen is not
under pressure to sell its trucks business to raise cash as it
faces billions of euros in costs after admitting to rigging
emissions tests, management board member Andreas Renschler told
a German newspaper.
"The operating results of the Volkswagen group are good,
despite everything. There won't be a fire sale," Renschler, who
also heads the trucks business at VW, was quoted as saying in an
interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS)
published on Sunday.
VW hired ex-Daimler executive Renschler last year
to align its truckmaker MAN with its Swedish
subsidiary Scania, and carve out a global business to better
compete with industry leaders Daimler and Volvo.
Asked whether the new structure could mean that the trucks
business, now separated from VW's passenger car operations,
could be spun off and floated on the stock exchange, Renschler
told FAS: "Everything is possible, but only if it makes
strategic sense."
Renschler said the situation in South America, especially in
Brazil, was "extremely difficult" but that it was the right move
to wait out the downturn and keep production going in Brazil
until the economy recovers.
The market in Russia, meanwhile, appears to have bottomed
out, Renschler said, while the American market is likely to
decline slightly and Africa shows some promise.
"And then we have hopes for Iran, of course, even if there
won't be quite the gold-rush atmosphere that some are
expecting," he added.
