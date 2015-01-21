FRANKFURT Jan 21 Volkswagen AG may
restructure its trucks business so that it could be spun off
from the main group, and establish a separate headquarters for
it in Frankfurt, German monthly Manager Magazin said, citing
company sources.
Manager Magazin said the trucks holding company would be
structured so it could be listed on the stock exchange in the
event that parent company Volkswagen wanted to raise cash.
A spokesman for Volkswagen said the company declined to
comment on speculation.
Volkswagen has hired former Daimler manager
Andreas Renschler to integrate its different trucks businesses
which include Swedish truck maker Scania and German MAN SE
as well as its own VW-branded light commercial-vehicle
business.
Renschler will start his job on Feb. 1, and wants to have 50
staff in Frankfurt to run the business, Manager Magazin said.
Volkswagen's main business is in passenger cars. Aside from
selling VW-branded cars, the group owns the Bentley, Bugatti,
Audi, Skoda, Seat and Lamborghini brands.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Edward Taylor, editing
by Jane Merriman)