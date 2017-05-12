DETROIT May 12 The U.S. National Labor
Relations Board has filed an unfair labor practices complaint
against Volkswagen AG for hiking health insurance
premiums and changing working hours of a group of skilled
workers who voted for union representation in 2015.
The complaint is part of a lengthy battle over the NLRB's
recognition of the vote by roughly 160 skilled workers at VW's
Chattanooga plant in Tennessee to be represented by the United
Auto Workers union.
The German automaker has argued against allowing a small
group within the plant to have union representation, maintaining
that all 1,500 hourly workers should be treated as one unit.
The union sought to represent only a portion of the plant's
workers after it narrowly lost a February 2014 election to
represent all hourly workers at the plant.
The NLRB complaint states that issues like working hours and
conditions of employment are "mandatory subjects for the
purposes of collective bargaining."
In an emailed statement, VW spokesman Scott Wilson said, "We
fundamentally disagree with the decision to separate" the
skilled workers from the rest and "will continue our effort to
allow everyone to vote as one group on the matter of union
representation."
In an affidavit provide by the UAW, a worker at the plant
said that the company has "refused to bargain with the Union
over" the changes.
The UAW has never been able to win an organizing vote at a
foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the U.S. south. A victory,
even for only a portion of workers at the VW plant, would give
the union a stronger foothold in the south, where most
foreign-owned auto plants are located.
Steven Bernstein, a Tampa-based labor attorney at Fisher
Phillips LLP, said the NLRB complaint will likely be followed by
others in a legal process that could take three to four years.
"VW is rolling the dice and betting they will eventually get
relief through the courts," he said.
Bernstein said that if VW loses, it could be forced to
compensate the skilled workers in Chattanooga. But the
consequences of allowing a small group to unionize could be much
broader as it would affect other companies across the U.S.
south.
"Both sides have a lot to lose in this case," he said.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)