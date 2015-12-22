DETROIT Dec 22 The United Auto Workers union
has filed charges against Volkswagen AG, claiming
the company is refusing to enter into collective bargaining for
a portion of workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory, the
union said on Tuesday.
The charges were filed with the National Labor Relations
Board on Monday.
On Dec. 4, more than 70 percent of the 161 skilled trades
workers at the VW plant voted to join the UAW. There are about
1,450 auto assembly workers at the plant.
The outcome was seen as important for the union because it
was the first time workers at an auto assembly plant in the
southern U.S. owned by a foreign automaker voted to join the
UAW.
VW fought against the election and filed with the NLRB to
try to stop it. The company said it does not want a portion of
its auto assembly workers to be represented while others are
not.
"Volkswagen has refused to come to the bargaining table in
violation of federal law," said Gary Casteel, UAW
secretary-treasurer. "By refusing to engage in collective
bargaining after a successful election, Volkswagen is not only
doing a disservice to its employees but now is thumbing its nose
at the federal government as well."
VW officials were not available for comment on Tuesday.
The UAW lost a close election of all of the plant's hourly
auto assembly workers in February 2014. The union said the
result was tainted by outside interference from anti-union
lobbying groups and politicians.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)