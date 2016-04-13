April 13 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board voted 2-1 to uphold a December election by a subset of workers at Volkswagen AG's Tennessee plant to join the United Auto Workers, the NLRB announced on Wednesday.

VW had asked for a review of the election by about 160 of the plant's workers, who are skilled trades employees, in which 71 percent voted to join the UAW. The plant has a total hourly workforce of about 1,400 workers.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)