(Adds VW saying reviewing NLRB order)
By Bernie Woodall
April 13 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board
voted 2-1 to uphold a December election in which a small group
of workers at Volkswagen AG's Chattanooga, Tennessee
plant voted to join the United Auto Workers union, the NLRB said
on Wednesday.
VW had asked for a review of the election, which involved
about 160 skilled trades workers at the plant, in which 71
percent voted to join the UAW. The plant has a total hourly
workforce of about 1,400 workers.
The UAW will now see if it has additional leverage to press
VW to agree to come to the negotiating table for the 160
workers, members of UAW Local 42 in Chattanooga, to bargain on
wages and benefits.
The members of UAW Local 42 would be the first workers at a
foreign-owned auto assembly plant to gain collective bargaining
rights in the southern United States.
While the unit of skilled trades workers, who maintain the
assembly machinery, are a fraction of the hourly work force,
bargaining by VW with them could serve as a launching pad for
the union's efforts to organize other foreign-owned plants in
the South.
Officially, the NLRB voted to keep in place a regional
director's ruling that affirmed the December election.
VW said in a statement, "We are reviewing the decision and
evaluating our options."
In the past, VW has said it does not want workers to be
separated into fragmented representation groups.
Gary Casteel, UAW secretary-treasurer and head of its
organizing efforts in the South, said he hopes VW will
"immediately" work with Local 42 "in the German spirit of
co-determination."
Casteel referred to VW's policy of allowing worker input in
management decisions, which it has done at nearly all of its
factories outside the United States through "work councils" that
include both plant and office employees.
The UAW in February filed charges with the NLRB claiming
that VW had "unlawfully continued to refuse to bargain."
The NLRB board member who dissented said the skilled trades
workers do not work separately from the rest of the VW plant's
workers. The two NLRB members in the majority said the company
had failed to prove an "overwhelming community of interest"
between the skilled trades employees and the rest of the plant's
hourly workers.
The union narrowly lost a February 2014 election to
represent all of VW's Chattanooga hourly paid workers.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Diane Craft and Steve
Orlofsky)