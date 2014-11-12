(Adds details about policy)
BERLIN Nov 12 Volkswagen AG's U.S.
division said Wednesday it has agreed to steps that could allow
for union representation at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee,
where the United Auto Workers has unsuccessfully tried to
organize workers.
The UAW lost a key membership vote 712-to-626 in February at
VW's only U.S. plant but the union claims it now has the backing
of a majority of employees.
Under the new policy, the company opens the door to dialogue
with labor organizations that can prove they represent a certain
number of workers at the plant.
The UAW said Wednesday it wants VW to live up to commitments
to recognize the union as representing workers in the plant. If
the union succeeds, it will be the first foreign-owned auto
assembly plant in the U.S. South where employees have bargaining
rights.
The Chattanooga plant is the only major factory in VW's
global network of over 100 facilities that lacks representation
on the global works council.
"We recognize and accept that many of our employees are
interested in external representation and we are putting this
policy in place," said Sebastian Patta, a VW executive in
Chattanooga.
The policy lays out a three-tiered system to guide
interactions with management based on the size of the
organization.
If a union represents 15 percent of the plant's employees,
it can bring grievances to VW human resources representatives
once a month.
A union with more members - more than 30 percent or 45
percent support - can meet more frequently with VW officials and
the company's executive committee.
An outside auditor will review the union rosters to verify
the membership requirements.
"We have questions about this policy, which we'll work
through in discussions with management," said Gary Casteel,
secretary-treasurer of the UAW.
The union hopes success in Chattanooga will convince workers
at other non-union plants to join, for instance a Daimler AG
Mercedes factory in Alabama.
"We assume that the company will soon examine the number of
members of (the UAW's Chattanooga branch) Local 42 and then
start the cooperation with UAW," said Frank Patta, general
secretary of VW's global works council, a German-style committee
that includes blue-collar and white-collar members from the
company's plants worldwide.
Patrick Semmens, an executive at The National Right to Work
Foundation, which opposes the union, accused VW of being
"determined to prop up the UAW" and "cutting backroom deals."
