(Adds UAW response to VW appeal, mentions German VW union
support for UAW)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 1 Volkswagen AG said
on Thursday it has filed an appeal of a federal labor board
decision on its dispute with the United Auto Workers union in
Tennessee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia.
The National Labor Relations board on Aug. 26 sided with the
UAW in the union's effort to get VW to negotiate wages and
benefits for about 160 of the 1,500 hourly workers at a VW plant
in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Thursday's filing was expected. The NLRB decision for the
UAW in the dispute was highly anticipated, and VW had previously
said it would appeal if the ruling went against the German-based
company.
The union sought to represent only a portion of the plant's
workers after it in February 2014 narrowly lost an election to
represent all 1,500 hourly workers at the Chattanooga plant.
In December 2015, the union handily won the right to
represent about 160 skilled trades workers who maintain
machinery at the plant.
The UAW has never been able to win an organizing vote at a
foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the U.S. south. A victory,
even for only a portion of workers at the VW plant, would give
the union a stronger foothold in the south, where most
foreign-owned auto plants are located.
On Thursday, VW said in a statement that it "respects the
right of all of our employees to decide the question of union
representation. This is why we disagree with the decision to
separate Volkswagen maintenance and production workers and will
continue our effort to allow everyone to vote as one group on
the matter of union representation."
UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel said in a statement on
Thursday evening that the union is "disappointed that Volkswagen
is continuing to thumb its nose at the federal government. The
federal courts have consistently upheld the NLRB labor standard
that enabled the skilled-trades vote in Chattanooga."
The UAW has for several years been assisted in its effort to
organize workers in Tennessee by the powerful German union IG
Metall, which has members on the VW Supervisory Board.
Earlier on Thursday, the head of IG Metall, Joerg Hofman,
demanded that VW enter talks with the UAW-represented workers.
IG Metall in a statement said that Hofman "is calling for VW
to no longer act contrary to American labor law, and to seek
talks with UAW without delay."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernard Orr)