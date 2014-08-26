DETROIT Aug 26 Employees at the Volkswagen AG auto plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are forming a union that is to include hourly and salaried workers, as a counter to the United Auto Workers Local 42 that was established last month, a leading anti-UAW worker said on Tuesday.

Mike Burton, who helped anti-UAW workers defeat the UAW's effort to represent VW Chattanooga hourly workers in an election six months ago, told Reuters he hopes that the new union will force VW to hold another vote to determine which one hourly employees favor.

Burton said the proposed union local at Chattanooga is to be the first chapter of what will be called the American Council of Employees. He said it is hoped that others will emulate the ACE's efforts at the Tennessee plant.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)