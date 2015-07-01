BERLIN, July 1 Volkswagen said on Wednesday sales of its core brand in the United States rose 5.6 percent in June, powered by demand for the Golf compact model.

Deliveries increased to 30,436 autos from 28,827 in the same month a year earlier, VW's U.S. division said in an emailed statement.

Year-to-date sales of VW's namesake brand were down 2.6 percent to 174,442 cars, the carmaker said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)