Nov 18 Volkswagen of America said on Wednesday
that 120,000 owners of diesel cars that have violated U.S.
emission standards will receive $500 gift cards and $500 toward
vehicle repairs.
Last week, Volkswagen said it was offering a
$500 prepaid Visa gift card, a separate card good for $500
toward services at a VW dealerships and free 24-hour roadside
assistance for three years. In total, that could mean at least
$120 million in benefits to the participating
owners.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said 120,000 owners have
signed up to receive the gift cards - or about one quarter of
the 482,000 vehicle owners covered by the emissions scandal.
VW said taking part does not prevent owners from filing
lawsuits. The automaker faces hundreds of lawsuits around the
country.
VW Group of America President and CEO Michael Horn is
announcing the news at the Los Angeles Auto Show and is making
his first significant public remarks since he testified before
Congress on the emissions scandal on Oct. 8.
VW has set aside 6.5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to cover
costs after it admitted to installing "defeat devices" in 11
million vehicles worldwide with diesel engines built since 2008.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said VW could face
up to $18 billion in maximum fines.
U.S. regulators said last week that they believe VW also
installed illegal software in more than 10,000 larger Porsche,
Audi and VW vehicles in the United States with 3.0 liter engines
that emitted up to 9 times legally allowable emissions. VW has
denied those allegations.
