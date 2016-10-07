BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
DETROIT Oct 7 Volkswagen AG is recalling about 281,500 Volkswagen and Audi brand vehicles in the United States in three separate recalls, each due to fuel leaks but with different causes, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
No one has been injured as a result of these issues, a Volkswagen spokeswoman said on Friday. While the fuel leaks could increase the risk of fire, there have been no fires reported, she said.
Affected models are gasoline versions of the 2009-2012 model year Audi Q5 SUVs, and 2007-2012 Audi Q7 SUVs; gasoline versions of 2012-2013 Audi A6 and A7 sedans; as well as all engine types of 2015-2016 VW Golf, VW SportWagen, VW GTI, and Audi A3 sedans and Audi A3 Cabriolet.
Volkswagen did not immediately say whether the recalls will affect vehicles outside of the United States.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent