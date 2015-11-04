Nov 4 Volkswagen AG has notified its
dealers and the transport regulators in the United States and
Canada that it will recall certain vehicles with 1.8T and 2.0L
gasoline engines in December, according to a VW communique to
dealers obtained by Reuters.
The recall is due to the suspicion that the camshaft lobe
may shear off reducing engine and brake power, the company
informed its dealers on Tuesday, after notifying the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport
Canada.
The troubled German carmaker said that customers with
vehicles affected by this recall can get the vehicles inspected.
The carmaker also told its U.S. and Canadian dealers not to
sell any vehicles currently in inventory that are found to have
the defect after an inspection.
The company recently recalled 58,881 luxury Porsche
cars globally last week for possible leaks in the
low-pressure fuel line inside the engine compartment.
Volkswagen could not be reached immediately for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)