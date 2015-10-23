Oct 23 The United Auto Workers on Friday filed for an election by 165 skilled trades workers at the Volkswagen AG auto plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the labor union said.

The union lost an election to represent all production workers at the plant in February 2014.

The filing for the election was made Friday with the National Labor Relations Board. Federal law allows for a portion of a work location to be represented by a union, the UAW said.

