* Seeks strategic option to build light commercial vehicles
with MAN
* MAN may replace Daimler as partner to build successor to
Crafter van
* Agreement with Daimler on Crafter van ends 2016
* Sees further growth in van sales in 2012
By Andreas Cremer
HANOVER, Germany, March 14 Volkswagen
, Europe's biggest carmaker, is forging closer ties
between its van division and MAN to give it the
strategic option to build light commercial vehicles with the
German heavy-truck manufacturer.
An agreement between VW and Daimler to build the
so-called Crafter van at a Daimler plant in the western German
city of Duesseldorf will expire in 2016.
VW may decide not to extend that pact and develop the
Crafter's successor model with MAN, Wolfgang Schreiber, head of
VW's van division told reporters on Wednesday.
"There is a preference and a discussion at the VW group to
build an own vehicle with MAN," said Schreiber, adding a
decision will be taken in the next months.
Daimler had offered to extend the agreement with VW as well
as to tie VW into its alliance with French car maker Renault
. The Sprinter van of Mercedes and VW's Crafter share
the same technology platform.
VW, which took a majority stake in MAN last November, holds
56 percent of the company's voting rights and aims to integrate
the truckmaker with its Swedish truck brand Scania.
VW estimates that a combination may yield savings of at
least 200 million euros ($262.18 million) per year, especially
in procurement, production and research and development.
MAN Chief Executive Officer Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said at
the company's annual press conference on Feb. 14 that MAN may
expand into commercial vehicles weighing between 3.5 and 7 tons
to plug a gap in its portfolio.
Vehicle sales at VW's van division rose about 9 percent in
the first two months compared with the same period in 2011,
sales chief Harald Schomburg said, predicting further expansion
in 2012. Sales in 2011 rose 21 percent to 529,000 vehicles,
powered by demand from North America, South America and Asia.
"It's our goal to grow strongly again this year," Schomburg
said.
