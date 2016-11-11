BERLIN Nov 11 Volkswagen group
sales rose 4.7 percent in October, the third straight monthly
increase, powered by gains at all of the carmaker's volume and
luxury brands.
Group deliveries including the Audi, Porsche and Skoda
nameplates increased to 870,300 vehicles from 831,300 a year
earlier, Volkswagen (VW) said on Friday.
Ten-month registrations were up 2.6 percent to 8.48 million.
VW has said it expects full-year group registrations to slightly
exceed last year's 9.93 million sales.
The VW namesake brand, accounting for nearly 60 percent of
group sales, earlier on Friday said it expects further delivery
gains in the months ahead after reporting 4.4 percent more
registrations in October.
