BERLIN, April 15 Volkswagen brand sales kept falling by 2.7 percent in March as the carmaker grapples with its emissions scandal, it said on Friday, though the pace of the slowdown eased compared with February.

Global deliveries of the Volkswagen (VW) namesake brand fell to 543,700 vehicles last month, extending the fall in first-quarter sales to 1.3 percent or 1.46 million models, VW said.

Demand declined in the core European region and the Americas but was up in China, VW's biggest market, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)